Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,665 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,414,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

