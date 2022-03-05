Royal Bank of Canada Sells 255,691 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,444,000 after acquiring an additional 773,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 814,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,448,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 205,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

