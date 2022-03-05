Royal Bank of Canada Sells 456,277 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

