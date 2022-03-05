Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $153,730.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

