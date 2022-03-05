Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $15.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 87,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,856. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $253,547.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

