Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.01. Approximately 128,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a current ratio of 17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.35.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Milton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,148,961.60. Also, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$76,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,230,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,726,748. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $260,626.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.