Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

