Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. 6,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 223,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Ryerson by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

