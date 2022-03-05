Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $62.07

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.07, but opened at $59.60. Safehold shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 24,176 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 151,541 shares of company stock worth $10,588,840. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 151,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

