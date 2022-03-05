Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $62,732.88 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SAFT stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

