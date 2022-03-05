salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
