salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

