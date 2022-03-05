SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

