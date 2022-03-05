Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.17.

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.90. Schindler has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

