Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $7,307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.