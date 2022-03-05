Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

