Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

