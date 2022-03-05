Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 105,563 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Katapult were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Katapult news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 691,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $2,676,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

