Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,687 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

