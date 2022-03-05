Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,750 at Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($48.97) to GBX 3,750 ($50.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.02) to GBX 3,544 ($47.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,724.86 ($49.98).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 2,878 ($38.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,348.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,529.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,849 ($38.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.50). The company has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

