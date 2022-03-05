Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 320,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

