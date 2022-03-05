Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

