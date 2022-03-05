Scientific Games Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

SGMS stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

