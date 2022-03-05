Scientific Games Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

