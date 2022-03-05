SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCPL. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SCPL opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

