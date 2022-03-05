Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

