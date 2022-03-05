Scotiabank Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$43.75 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

