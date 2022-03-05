Scotiabank Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $169.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

