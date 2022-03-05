Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 138.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 36.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $294,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.57 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $295.16 and a 1 year high of $472.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.