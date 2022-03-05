Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

