Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

BA opened at $180.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $178.97 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

