Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

