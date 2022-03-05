Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

