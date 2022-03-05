Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 40,345 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.