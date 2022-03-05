Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0147

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $300,256.31 and $14,663.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

