Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

