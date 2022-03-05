Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

SEKEY stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.