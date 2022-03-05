Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “
Shares of WTTR opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
