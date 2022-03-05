Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

