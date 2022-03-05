Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $647.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.