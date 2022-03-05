SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

