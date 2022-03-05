SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEMrush traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.68. 2,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 358,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after buying an additional 66,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,837,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

