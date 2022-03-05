Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.90

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.90 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.40). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.39), with a volume of 2,603,299 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

