Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $578.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

