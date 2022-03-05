Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Down 8.2%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

