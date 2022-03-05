Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

