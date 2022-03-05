Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.
Shaw Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shaw Communications (SJRWF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.