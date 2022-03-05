Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

SAWLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.