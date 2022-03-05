Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$7.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shawcor stock remained flat at $C$5.81 during midday trading on Friday. 217,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,149. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$409.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

