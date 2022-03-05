Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.29

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $21.10. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 51,424 shares.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,612,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

