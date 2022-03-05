Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WEIR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429 ($19.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,703.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,705.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

