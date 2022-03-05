Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Decreases By 61.5%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading on Friday. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

